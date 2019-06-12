Cavs Hiring Vaunted NCAA Women’s Basketball Coach Lindsay Gottlieb

by June 12, 2019
376
Lindsay Gottlieb of the Cal Bears

Update #1, 1:46 pm: The Cavaliers have formally announced the hire in a press release.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring NCAA women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb to serve as an assistant coach on John Beilein’s staff, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gottlieb has been the head coach of the Cal Bears since 2011, making seven NCAA Tournament appearances with the University of California, Berkley squad and two final fours. Her stature and credentials, Wojnarowski writes, are unprecedented among women’s coaches at the NBA level.

Gottlieb will join newly appointed Cavs head coach John Beilein’s staff weeks after it was revealed that Beilein himself was being drawn away from his own established college program at Michigan.

Gottlieb and Beilein will have their work cut out for them in 2019-20, with a young roster and plenty of progress to make in the second year of the post-LeBron James era.

Gottlieb is expected to sign a four-year deal and play a prominent role on the new-look staff. She’ll work not only with Beilein but Cavs associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

   
You Might Also Like
Luka Samanic prepares for the NBA Draft

After Withdrawals, 98 Early Entry Draft Candidates Remain

3 hours ago
510
Romeo Langford of the Indiana Hoosiers

Langford, Herro, Little Receive Green Room Invites

6 hours ago
689

Report: Kevin Durant ‘Not Anywhere Close to 100 Percent’ in Game 5

15 hours ago
5,175

Draymond Green: ‘We’re Born for These Moments’

15 hours ago
2,454

Paul George Undergoes Left Shoulder Procedure

15 hours ago
419

Can YOU Guard Gabe Cupps!? 8th Grader From Ohio is a BUCKET 🔥

23 hours ago
240

TRENDING


Most Recent
Lindsay Gottlieb of the Cal Bears

Cavs Hiring Vaunted NCAA Women’s Basketball Coach Lindsay Gottlieb

2 hours ago
376

Kyrie Irving To Turn Down Option, Become Free Agent

3 hours ago
632
Luka Samanic prepares for the NBA Draft

After Withdrawals, 98 Early Entry Draft Candidates Remain

3 hours ago
510
Romeo Langford of the Indiana Hoosiers

Langford, Herro, Little Receive Green Room Invites

6 hours ago
689

Report: Kevin Durant ‘Not Anywhere Close to 100 Percent’ in Game 5

15 hours ago
5,175