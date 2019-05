Dan Gilbert was hospitalized on Sunday morning after experience stroke-like symptoms, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was admitted to a Detroit-area hospital this morning after experiencing stroke-like symptoms, a Quicken Loans company spokesman said. β€œHe received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably,” the statement said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 27, 2019

Gilbert, 57, was admitted to a Detroit hospital and is currently recovering. He has owned the Cavaliers since 2015.

No further details were given regarding Gilbert’s condition.