Cavs Player: ‘Danny Ainge is a F*cking Thief’

by May 17, 2018
1,350

The Kyrie Irving trade hasn’t exactly worked out for Cleveland, and the blockbuster swap was never far from Cavs players’ minds as they trudged through a frustrating regular season.

One player colorfully told a reporter that Boston Celtics president of basketball ops Danny Ainge stole the superstar point guard.

In exchange for Kyrie last summer, the Cs sent Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the No. 8 pick in the 2018 Draft, and a 2020 second-round pick.

Per The Athletic:

The toxicity level was so high at one point during this season in Hiroshima that one Cavs player turned and looked at me after one of many particularly ugly winter losses.

“Danny Ainge is a f*cking thief,” he said. No explanation needed.

