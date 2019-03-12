Cavs Tried Pairing LeBron James With Kevin Durant After the 2016 NBA Finals

David Griffin, the former general manager in Cleveland, attempted to lure then-free agent Kevin Durant after the Cavs’ improbable triumph in the 2016 NBA Finals.

“I don’t believe you can dream big enough in the NBA,” Griffin says of his failed gambit to pair KD with LeBron James.

LeBron missing the playoffs, and all the GOAT/legacy talk it has sparked, has me weirdly thinking of the 2017 NBA Finals we didn't get: On LeBron, MJ, what-ifs, and this Lakers disaster: https://t.co/jglHquanQS — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) March 12, 2019

The Cavs’ fantasy remained just that, as Durant ultimately joined the Golden State Warriors and would go on to win two consecutive championships at their expense.

