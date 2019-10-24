Cedi Osman, Cavs Agree To Four-Year Extension

The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Cedi Osman, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports. The third-year forward will earn $30.8 million over the course of the extension.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the first-year of Osman’s new deal will start at $8.6 million and decrease over the course of four seasons.

While Osman was one of several young players leaned on by the Cavaliers throughout the 2018-19 campaign, he proved during his rookie season that he’s a solid rotation piece that can grow with the franchise.

Osman averaged 13.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Cavs last year.

Osman’s front-loaded contract will fit right alongside several similar deals on Cleveland’s books. Larry Nance’s contract extension declines similarly to Osman and Kevin Love’s is middle-loaded.