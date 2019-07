The Boston Celtics have agreed to a two-year contract with 25-year-old French center Vincent Poirier, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The big man spent the 2018-19 campaign with CSKA Moscow of VTB United League.

Fresh off a year in which he averaged 11.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, Poirier will slide into a new-look Celtics frontcourt reeling from the absences of Al Horford and Aron Baynes.

Poirier will man the five with Daniel Theis and Robert Williams.