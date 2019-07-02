Celtics Agree To Two-Year Deal With RFA Daniel Theis

by July 02, 2019
153
Daniel Theis of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with big man Daniel Theis, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Theis has been a valuable depth piece for the C’s for the past two season.

The 27-year-old’s new two-year, $10 million pact could prove to be a bargain for the franchise if he’s able to help fill the vacancies in Beantown left by the outgoing Al Horford and Aron Baynes.

Theis averaged 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in contests in which he played at least 20 minutes. He’ll share the new-look frontcourt with recent Celtics signee Enes Kanter.

    
You Might Also Like

Report: Sixers Offer Ben Simmons 5-Year, $170 Million Max Extension

3 hours ago
209
Dorian Finney-Smith of the Dallas Mavericks

Mavs To Re-Sign Forward Dorian Finney-Smith

3 hours ago
411

Report: Jimmy Butler Turned Down the Sixers’ Max Offer

9 hours ago
2,791

Kemba Walker: ‘I’m Ready. I’m Truly Ready’

10 hours ago
751

Anthony Davis: ‘I’m the Best in the World’

10 hours ago
4,849
Anthony Tolliver Horizontal

Anthony Tolliver, Blazers Agree To Deal

16 hours ago
703

TRENDING


Most Recent
Daniel Theis of the Boston Celtics

Celtics Agree To Two-Year Deal With RFA Daniel Theis

29 mins ago
153

Report: Sixers Offer Ben Simmons 5-Year, $170 Million Max Extension

3 hours ago
209
Dorian Finney-Smith of the Dallas Mavericks

Mavs To Re-Sign Forward Dorian Finney-Smith

3 hours ago
411

Report: Jimmy Butler Turned Down the Sixers’ Max Offer

9 hours ago
2,791

Patrick Beverley Took ‘$9 Million, $10 Million Less’ to Re-Sign With Clippers

9 hours ago
2,244