The Boston Celtics have agreed to a one-year deal with sophomore guard Brad Wanamaker, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Wanamaker made his NBA debut last season at age 29.

Wanamaker’s usage in Boston was limited last season, he played just 9.6 minutes per game in 36 contests but he’s a depth piece with experience playing overseas.

He’ll return to the Celtics in 2019-20 amid a new-look backcourt and provide some familiarity with the system after the departure of Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier.