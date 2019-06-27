The Boston Celtics are expected to offer Kemba Walker a four-year, $141 million max contract when free agency opens on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports, and the 29-year-old guard is increasingly likely to accept it.

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is reportedly no longer determined to extend far enough financially to re-sign their homegrown star. Walker has played his entire eight-year career in Charlotte and, after qualifying as a designated veteran by making the All-NBA Third Team in 2018-19, put him in position to earn a $220 million supermax contract.

Leaving the Hornets to sign in Boston could cost Walker as much as $80 million in guaranteed money but could grant him something that he hasn’t had in Charlotte: an opportunity to contend.

With Al Horford and Kyrie Irving now off their books for 2019-20, the Celtics have flexibility to open up enough for a max contract. In one scenario that Bobby Marks of ESPN explains, the Celtics could walk away from unrestricted free agent Mark Morris and decline to extend a qualifying offer to Terry Rozier.

Marks notes that even without Walker in the picture for next season, the Hornets will continue to operate as an over-the-cap team. That will grant them access to the full $9.2 mid-level-exception and their $3.6 bi-annual exception.