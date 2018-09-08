Celtics Guard Jabari Bird Arrested After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Celtics guard Jabari Bird has been arrested after allegedly assaulting, choking and kidnapping an unidentified person in a domestic violence incident, according to the Boston police.

Bird, the No. 56 pick in the 2017 draft, is facing charges of assault and battery, strangulation and kidnapping and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.  The Celtics released a statement acknowledging the incident and stating that they are “taking it very seriously.”

