Post Up: Celtics One Win Away From Advancing to Second Round ☘️

by April 20, 2019
2

Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Toronto leads 2-1)

Orlando’s furious last-minute comeback came up just short as the Raptors held on to take a 2-1 series lead. Pascal Siakam proved to be the undeniable heart of Toronto’s offense, putting in 30 points while adding 11 rebounds and four assists. Terrence Ross led the Magic in scoring with 24 points.

Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Boston leads 3-0)

In another matchup that came down to the closing minutes, Kyrie Irving rose to the occasion with clutch buckets that helped Boston take a 3-0 series lead. Irving finished with 19 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Teammate Jaylen Brown led the Celtics in scoring with 23 points on 8-for-9 shooting from the field (4-for-5 on 3-pointers).

Blazers 108, Thunder 120 (Portland leads 2-1)

Damian Lillard’s 25-point third quarter brought Portland back into the game, but the Thunder locked in during the fourth quarter to get their first win of the series. Russell Westbrook stepped up for his team with 33 points and 11 assists. Paul George added 22 points.

