The Boston Celtics are progressing toward a series of sign-and-trade deals that would allow them to re-sign Al Horford, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports tweets. Horford had previously turned down his 2019-20 player option and was gaining interest elsewhere.

While there have supposedly been several mysterious suitors for Horford, the big man may very well end up right where he started. The revelation that Boston would sign point guard Kemba Walker from the Charlotte Hornets may have influenced his and the franchise’s decision to continue to compete in the Eastern Conference.

According to Smith, there are several hurdles that the club will need to clear in order to sign Walker and Al Horford while still qualifying for the full mid-level exception and avoiding the hard cap.

If they manage to pull it off they could conceivably field a more competitive roster than they did last season just weeks after it seemed like the team was shifting into a new era.