Celtics To Sign Max Strus To Two-Way Contract

by June 26, 2019
304
Max Strus of DePaul

The Boston Celtics intend to sign undrafted DePaul wing Max Strus, Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated reports. Strus, a senior that split his NCAA career between DePaul and Lewis, flirted with the 2018 NBA Draft but ultimately withdrew his name as an early entrant.

This time around, automatically entered into the draft, the 23-year-old went unselected but came to terms on a two-way deal with the C’s shortly thereafter. The two parties will be able to make the deal official when the 2019-20 campaign officially begins on Sunday.

In his final season on campus, Strus averaged 20.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for DePaul while shooting .363 from beyond the arc on 8.9(!) triples per contest.

    
You Might Also Like
Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Phoenix Suns

Kelly Oubre Jr. Receives Qualifying Offer From Suns

53 mins ago
202
Tyus Jones of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyus Jones Receives Qualifying Offer From Timberwolves

1 hour ago
162
Delon Wright of the Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies Extend Qualifying Offer To Delon Wright

2 hours ago
156
Charlie Brown Jr. of the Saint Joseph's Hawks

Hawks To Sign Charlie Brown Jr. To Two-Way Deal

2 hours ago
76

Kevin Durant Declines Player Option, Will Become Free Agent

4 hours ago
1,691

Dallas, Boston Eager To Lure Kemba Walker From Charlotte

24 hours ago
1,086

TRENDING


Most Recent

Don Nelson Says He Was Fired for Proposed Shaquille O’Neal-Patrick Ewing Trade

9 mins ago
398
Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Phoenix Suns

Kelly Oubre Jr. Receives Qualifying Offer From Suns

53 mins ago
202
Tyus Jones of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyus Jones Receives Qualifying Offer From Timberwolves

1 hour ago
162
Delon Wright of the Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies Extend Qualifying Offer To Delon Wright

2 hours ago
156
Charlie Brown Jr. of the Saint Joseph's Hawks

Hawks To Sign Charlie Brown Jr. To Two-Way Deal

2 hours ago
76