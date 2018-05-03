Charles Barkley: ‘I Meant What I Said, But I Would Never Punch An NBA Player’

by May 03, 2018
556

Charles Barkley proclaimed he wanted to punch Draymond Green in the face while on air Monday night; however, after a strong response from Draymond Green, Barkley took a step back and apologized Wednesday night:

“What I said was inappropriate. I would never punch an NBA player, I would never punch an NBA player. I meant what I said, I meant what I said, but I would never punch an NBA player. Draymond Green is a good player, I think he’s a nice kid. I wish him nothing but the best, but what I said was inappropriate. I got guys who are mentors to me, I wrote down here, they called me today and said what I inappropriate: Derrick Stafford, Jason Whitlock and Mike Wilbon. They’re my mentors and big brothers … my opinion should never come across in a comment I make about a team or a player and it did last night. Draymond Green is a hell of a player, he’s an irritant and he annoys me sometimes, but he’s a hell of a player. What I said was wrong and I apologize.”

 

 
