Charlotte Hornets Unveil Classic ’90s Court 🐝

by August 07, 2018
42

To celebrate their 30th season, the Hornets are throwing it back to the ’90s with the unveiling of a classic court design that the team used at the Charlotte Coliseum.

The court will be used on “Classic Night” games, complimenting the team’s pinstriped retro uniforms, during the 2018-19 season.

Key among the design elements is the classic Hornets logo at midcourt with a teal trail leading to the sideline.

Basketballs are placed inside each free-throw circle, with a teal honeycomb pattern in the paint.

The Hornets are calling the 2018-19 season the most celebrated in franchise history. They’ll certainly be doing it in style.

