Charlotte Hornets Unveil Classic ’90s Court 🐝

To celebrate their 30th season, the Hornets are throwing it back to the ’90s with the unveiling of a classic court design that the team used at the Charlotte Coliseum.
The court will be used on “Classic Night” games, complimenting the team’s pinstriped retro uniforms, during the 2018-19 season.
Straight. Fire.
👉🏼 https://t.co/AiutsPWXC7#Hornets30 pic.twitter.com/jZfiNjI4NZ
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 7, 2018
Key among the design elements is the classic Hornets logo at midcourt with a teal trail leading to the sideline.
Basketballs are placed inside each free-throw circle, with a teal honeycomb pattern in the paint.
The Hornets are calling the 2018-19 season the most celebrated in franchise history. They’ll certainly be doing it in style.
RELATED:
Hornets Unveil New White Classic Uniforms for 2018-19 Season 🔥