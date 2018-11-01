Check out All of the New Nike ‘City Edition’ NBA Jerseys 💧

Each NBA squad is bringing out a new alternate uniform that honors the history its franchise and home city. The Nike “City Edition” jerseys will be worn throughout the 2018-19 season. Peep all the fire below:
Philadelphia 76ers
Front Street Gym
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
Our city. #MotorCity
Our new black City Edition jerseys are based on inspiration from automotive culture and the hard-nosed mentality of Detroit.
Oklahoma City Thunder
More than just a uniform – we’re excited to honor Oklahoma’s Native American heritage. pic.twitter.com/Pi9eenoASj
Thunder Unveils New Turquoise Uniform Honoring Oklahoma's Native American Heritage
Minnesota Timberwolves
Introducing the 2018-19 City Edition Uniform: A @prince x @Nike x @TImberwolves Collaboration.
Chicago Bulls
Chicago is OUR CITY.
Orlando Magic
Dream Beyond Limits. Reach for the Stars. Believe in Magic.
Magic x Nike x City
Charlotte Hornets
IT'S HERE. Introducing our 2018-19 City Edition Uniforms.
Brooklyn Nets
Notorious.
Introducing our Biggie-inspired 2018-2019 City Edition uniform 🔥
This post will continue to be updated as new jerseys are unveiled.