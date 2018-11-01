Check out All of the New Nike ‘City Edition’ NBA Jerseys 💧

by November 01, 2018
3,844

Each NBA squad is bringing out a new alternate uniform that honors the history its franchise and home city. The Nike “City Edition” jerseys will be worn throughout the 2018-19 season. Peep all the fire below:

Philadelphia 76ers

Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons

Oklahoma City Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves

Chicago Bulls

Orlando Magic

Charlotte Hornets

Brooklyn Nets

This post will continue to be updated as new jerseys are unveiled. 

 
