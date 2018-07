Chris Paul will return to the Houston Rockets. He’s agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal.

All-Star Chris Paul will sign a four-year, $160M max contract to stay with the Houston Rockets, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

Paul confirmed the deal on his Twitter.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS…RUN IT BACK πŸ€˜πŸΎπŸš€ pic.twitter.com/KwWcsp6lx6 — Chris Paul (@CP3) July 1, 2018

Paul averaged 18 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds last season with the Rockets.