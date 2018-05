Rockets guard Chris Paul has already begun recruiting LeBron James to Houston, reports the NYT‘s Marc Stein.

Paul and James will be unrestricted free agents in July. Via Stein’s newsletter:

Rest assured that the Rockets’ understandably devastated Chris Paul โ€” who made a fast exit from Toyota Center late Monday night after being forced to watch the biggest game of his life from the bench because of his hamstring injury โ€” has already begun his recruitment of James to Houston.