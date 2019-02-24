Post Up: CP3 Carries Rockets To Victory at Oracle 🚀

Blazers 130 (36-23), Sixers 115 (38-22)

Portland outscored the Sixers by 15 in the third quarter and kept a 20-point lead for much of the fourth.

Dame Lillard (17, 8 dimes, 6 boards) and Jusuf Nurkic (24 and 10) were both a +24 plus/minus on the night.

Ben Simmons and Nurkic went at it with some, er… friendly banter on the court, and Nurk even posted about Simmons on Instagram after the game. Too bad this was their final meeting this season.

Suns 112 (11-50), Hawks 120 (20-40)

The score was tied with 3 minutes to play, but Atlanta would go on a 13-5 run to close out the game.

John Collins had 19 points, 14 boards and a +19 plus/minus.

Phoenix has now lost an abysmal 17 straight.

Nets 117 (31-30), Hornets 115 (28-31)

Brooklyn held the lead for most of the game and were up by as much as 19 points in the third quarter. But Charlotte battled back and took an 8-point lead late in the fourth.

D’Angelo Russell, on his 23rd birthday, scored five straight buckets to regain the lead for the Nets. He would finish with 40 points, tying a career-high.

ICE IN HIS VEINS ❄️❄️



D-Lo dropped a clutch 40-PIECE on his birthday (via @HoHighlights) pic.twitter.com/Cz7Aeb9YOD — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 24, 2019

Grizzlies 107 (23-38), Cavs 112 (14-46)

Both teams played neck-and-neck throughout the fourth quarter, but Cleveland was able to pull away in the end.

Kevin Love, in his eighth game of the season, dropped a game-high 32 points (on 15 shots) with 12 boards.

Pacers 119 (40-20), Wizards 112 (24-36)

Despite a ton of turnovers, Indiana was able to maintain a lead for the majority of the game. (It also helped that the Wizards were also turning the ball over like crazy.)

Thad Young dropped a team-high 22 points on just 11 shots.

Lakers 115 (29-30), Pelicans 128 (27-34)

With Anthony Davis sitting out, New Orleans dropped 42 points in the first quarter and never looked back. They led by as much as 20 points during the fourth.

Jrue Holiday scored a team-high 27 points with 7 assists and 3 steals.

The Lakers have now lost 9 of their last 13 games.

Pistons 119 (28-30), Heat 96 (26-32)

Detroit outscored the Heat by 15 points in the fourth quarter, leading by as much as 26.

Blake Griffin had 20 points, 6 dimes and a +21 plus/minus.

Celtics 116 (37-23), Bulls 126 (16-44)

The last time the Celtics were in Chicago, they beat the Bulls by 56 points. This time, Boston was trailing by as much as 25 points.

Zach LaVine dropped a career-high 42 points and Lauri Markkanen had 35 points and 15 boards. The last pair of Bulls teammates to score 35+ points in a game were… you guessed it, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen during the 1996-97 season.

Zach LaVine has a 40-PIECE while shooting only 1 free-throw 🔥 (via @chicagobulls) pic.twitter.com/UzRmI9xzn0 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 24, 2019

Kings 119 (31-28), Thunder 116 (38-21)

The Kings blew a 16-point third quarter lead but were able to hang on. Paul George had a chance to send the game to overtime, but his three at the buzzer fell short.

Buddy Hield dropped a team-high 34 points with 5 boards and 4 assists.

Wolves 128 (28-31), Bucks 140 (45-14)

Even without Karl-Anthony Towns (concussion), Minnesota was able to keep the game close until the Bucks pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points, 10 boards, 7 dimes and a +15 plus/minus.

Rockets 118 (34-25), Warriors 112 (42-17)

Even without James Harden (neck strain), Houston was able to come away with a victory at Oracle Arena.

Eric Gordon scored a team-high 25 points and Chris Paul (23 points, 17 dimes) put the team on his back with a vintage performance.

17 assists. CP3 balled out vs Golden State 🙌🏾 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/ZSG1O2NqlB — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 24, 2019

Mavs 109 (26-33), Jazz 125 (33-26)

After a heartbreaking 2OT loss the night before in OKC, Utah bounced back at home against the Mavs. The Jazz went off for 39 points in the final quarter to close out the victory.

Donovan Mitchell dropped a game-high 25 points with 8 boards and 6 dimes.