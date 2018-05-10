Chris Paul To Host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2018

by May 10, 2018
2

Point guard Chris Paul, who has helped lead the Houston Rockets to the Western Conference Finals, will be hosting Nickelodeon’s fifth annual Kids’ Choice Sports awards this summer.

The show, which will air on July 22, includes fun stunts and allows kids to celebrate their favorite athletes and sports moments.

Here’s what CP3 had to say about the opportunity, via Nickelodeon:

“I grew up on Nickelodeon and now love watching it with my kids, and I can’t wait to share this experience with them. I am honored that Nickelodeon asked me to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Sports awards. I promise to bring the fun, the slime and the most epic stunts in Kids’ Choice Sports history.”

