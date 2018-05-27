Chris Paul ‘Less Than Likely’ to Play in Game 7, According to Report

by May 27, 2018
3,636
chris paul hamstring game 6

Chris Paul suffered a hamstring injury in Game 5 against the Rockets. Even though Paul said he “will be alright,” there’s a chance the injury could force him to sit out of tomorrow’s Game 7, according to ESPN.

Paul, 33, has averaged 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals in this series against the Rockets. His team lost Game 6 in Golden State without him.

h/t ESPN

