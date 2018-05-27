Chris Paul ‘Less Than Likely’ to Play in Game 7, According to Report

Chris Paul suffered a hamstring injury in Game 5 against the Rockets. Even though Paul said he “will be alright,” there’s a chance the injury could force him to sit out of tomorrow’s Game 7, according to ESPN.

On the chances of a Chris Paul comeback with right hamstring injury for Game 7, source tells ESPN: "Less likely than likely, but working every angle to try." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 27, 2018

Paul, 33, has averaged 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals in this series against the Rockets. His team lost Game 6 in Golden State without him.

