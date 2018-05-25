Chris Paul To Miss Game 6 With Hamstring Strain 😳

by May 25, 2018
1,068
chris paul hamstring game 6

Chris Paul will miss Game 6 of the Western Conference finals with a right hamstring strain, the Rockets announced on Friday.

Paul—who led Houston with 20 points, 7 boards and 6 dimes in Game 5—will be forced to sit out Saturday in Golden State.

Paul appeared to injure his hamstring during the final minute of the Rockets’ 94-98 Game 5 win over the Warriors on Thursday.

Later, as he limped out of the arena, Paul told ESPN’s Marc Spears that he would play in Game 6.

The Rockets, however, decided that Paul was in no condition to suit up after re-evaluating his hamstring on Friday.

RELATED:
Chris Paul: ‘I Will Be Alright’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Draymond Green: Warriors to Force Game 7 vs Houston

6 hours ago
2,065
NBA

Steve Kerr Told Kevin Durant a Michael Jordan Story in Game 5

6 hours ago
4,207
NBA

James Harden Dismisses Shooting Woes vs. Warriors

7 hours ago
550
NBA

Chris Paul: ‘I Will Be Alright’

7 hours ago
9,102
The Post Up

Post Up: CP3’s Clutch Night Ends in Injury During Bittersweet Game 5 Win

13 hours ago
1,537
NBA

LeBron, Harden Receive Unanimous All-NBA Selections

24 hours ago
1,507
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
kawhi leonard danny green

Kawhi Told Danny Green He Wants To Remain in San Antonio

32 mins ago
5,370
chris paul hamstring game 6

Chris Paul To Miss Game 6 With Hamstring Strain 😳

2 hours ago
1,068
damian lillard meeting paul allen

Lillard Denies Report of Meeting Request With Blazers Owner

2 hours ago
649

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

3 hours ago
313

Kristaps Porzingis ‘Excited’ to Play for David Fizdale

5 hours ago
282