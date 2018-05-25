Chris Paul To Miss Game 6 With Hamstring Strain 😳

Chris Paul will miss Game 6 of the Western Conference finals with a right hamstring strain, the Rockets announced on Friday.

Paul—who led Houston with 20 points, 7 boards and 6 dimes in Game 5—will be forced to sit out Saturday in Golden State.

.@CP3 will miss Saturday’s game at Golden State with a right hamstring strain. He will be re-evaluated after the team returns to Houston. pic.twitter.com/5gAdYas3Vo — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 25, 2018

Paul appeared to injure his hamstring during the final minute of the Rockets’ 94-98 Game 5 win over the Warriors on Thursday.

Later, as he limped out of the arena, Paul told ESPN’s Marc Spears that he would play in Game 6.

The Rockets, however, decided that Paul was in no condition to suit up after re-evaluating his hamstring on Friday.

