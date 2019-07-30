CJ McCollum Signs Three-Year Extension With Blazers

The Blazers will sign CJ McCollum to a three-year, $100 million contract extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports. The shooting guard has two years left on his current deal. In all, he will make approximately $157 million over the next five seasons.

McCollum, who became eligible to sign the extension over the weekend, is under contract through the 2023-24 season. Damian Lillard, who recently inked a super-max extension, is under contract through the 2024-25 campaign, though the last season of his deal is a player option.

The Blazers selected McCollum with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2013 draft out of Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The shooting guard helped the team get to the Western Conference Finals last season.