On Thursday, commissioner Adam Silver announced that Cleveland will host the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces that Cleveland will host the NBA All-Star game in 2022! pic.twitter.com/EhXnttMkcv — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 1, 2018

The last time Cleveland hosted was in 1997.

Quicken Loans Arena, the home of the Cavaliers, will be the site for the game.

RELATED

Report: NBA Players to Earn $100K for Winning 2018 All-Star Game