Clint Capela: Rockets ‘Are Better’ Than the Warriors

Rockets center Clint Capela still expects Houston to get past Golden State.
The big fella doubled down on his belief that his team is better than the defending NBA champions.
When asked if he still believes his Rockets are better than the Warriors, Clint Capela said, "I believe we have a team capable of winning a championship. So if I think that we can win a championship, then yes I think we are better." https://t.co/M9vvXPIEfm
— Stefano Fusaro (@FusaroESPN) May 13, 2018
Capela’s Rockets will host the Warriors for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tonight, marking the first time the Dubs have gone into a series without home-court advantage since 2014.
Per the AP:
“It’s different,” coach Steve Kerr said. “I think our guys, they are taking the challenge and they’re embracing it. They feel like, ‘OK, we don’t have home court for the first time,’ but we seem to be at our best when we are threatened. That’s been kind of the M.O. of this team. We’re definitely threatened. We’re on the road for Game 1, we’ve never felt that.”
The Rockets, who earned the top seed for the first time in franchise history by winning 65 games in the regular season, are certainly happy to be opening at home, but aren’t sure if it’s that much of an advantage in this series.
“It’s better to have it than not … it’s important but they’ve shown they can win away from home, we can win away from home,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “This might be a series where you lose one or two and then win four in a row — either side. Because they’re capable of it.”