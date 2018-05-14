Clint Capela: Rockets ‘Are Better’ Than the Warriors

Rockets center Clint Capela still expects Houston to get past Golden State.

The big fella doubled down on his belief that his team is better than the defending NBA champions.

When asked if he still believes his Rockets are better than the Warriors, Clint Capela said, "I believe we have a team capable of winning a championship. So if I think that we can win a championship, then yes I think we are better." https://t.co/M9vvXPIEfm — Stefano Fusaro (@FusaroESPN) May 13, 2018

Capela’s Rockets will host the Warriors for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tonight, marking the first time the Dubs have gone into a series without home-court advantage since 2014.

Per the AP: