The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed on a three-tear deal with point guard Patrick Beverley, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Beverley is fresh off of his second season with the franchise after coming over from Houston in the Chris Paul trade.

In 78 games for the Clips, Beverley averaged 7.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, all while establishing himself as one of the league’s peskiest perimeter defenders.

Thanks to a glut of cap space the Clippers are able to give Beverley a considerable and well-deserved raised while maintaining plenty of room to add a player on a max contract.