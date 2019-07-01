Clippers Agree To Sign Patrick Beverley To Three-Year Deal

by July 01, 2019
486

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed on a three-tear deal with point guard Patrick Beverley, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Beverley is fresh off of his second season with the franchise after coming over from Houston in the Chris Paul trade.

In 78 games for the Clips, Beverley averaged 7.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, all while establishing himself as one of the league’s peskiest perimeter defenders.

Thanks to a glut of cap space the Clippers are able to give Beverley a considerable and well-deserved raised while maintaining plenty of room to add a player on a max contract.

     
You Might Also Like
Reggie Bullock of the Los Angeles Lakers

Reggie Bullock Agrees To Two-Year, $21M Deal With Knicks

52 mins ago
481
Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets

2019 NBA Free Agency Tracker

1 hour ago
5,039

Jamal Murray, Nuggets Agree To Five-Year, $170M Max Extension

2 hours ago
313
Gerald Green

Rockets, Gerald Green Agree To One-Year Deal

2 hours ago
165
Bobby Portis of the Washington Wizards

Knicks To Sign Bobby Portis To Two-Year, $31 Million Deal

3 hours ago
595
Danuel House of the Houston Rockets

Danuel House Agrees To Three-Year Deal With Rockets

3 hours ago
157

TRENDING


Most Recent
Reggie Bullock of the Los Angeles Lakers

Reggie Bullock Agrees To Two-Year, $21M Deal With Knicks

52 mins ago
481
Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets

2019 NBA Free Agency Tracker

1 hour ago
5,039

Clippers Agree To Sign Patrick Beverley To Three-Year Deal

1 hour ago
486

Jamal Murray, Nuggets Agree To Five-Year, $170M Max Extension

2 hours ago
313
Gerald Green

Rockets, Gerald Green Agree To One-Year Deal

2 hours ago
165