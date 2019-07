The Clippers have re-signed Johnathan Motley, inking him to a two-way deal, as Jovan Buha of The Athletic relays.

Teams are allowed a pair of two-way contracts and Los Angeles used its other slot on Amir Coffey. Players under these types of deals are allowed at most 45 days with the NBA franchise and will spend the rest of their time in the G League.

Motley played under a two-way contract for the Clippers last season. He saw action in 22 games for Los Angeles, scoring 4.6 points per game.