Boban Marjanovic To Play an Assassin in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’

by June 04, 2018
1,793
Boban Marjanovic john wick 3

Clippers center Boban Marjanovic will make his big-screen debut in the upcoming “John Wick: Chapter 3,” according to Collider’s Jeff Sneider.

Standing 7-4 with possibly the largest hands in the NBA, Marjanovic will join a group of assassins facing Keanu Reeves in the film, scheduled to release next spring.

Los Angeles Clippers center Boban Marjanović has joined the cast of John Wick: Chapter 3, multiple sources have told Collider. […]

Chad Stahelski returns to direct the sure-to-be action-packed sequel, which will feature the Serbian basketball star as an assassin, according to sources.

RELATED:
Pistons Center Boban Marjanovic Has Really Big Hands

 
