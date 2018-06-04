Boban Marjanovic To Play an Assassin in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’

Clippers center Boban Marjanovic will make his big-screen debut in the upcoming “John Wick: Chapter 3,” according to Collider’s Jeff Sneider.

Standing 7-4 with possibly the largest hands in the NBA, Marjanovic will join a group of assassins facing Keanu Reeves in the film, scheduled to release next spring.

Los Angeles Clippers center Boban Marjanović has joined the cast of John Wick: Chapter 3, multiple sources have told Collider. […] Chad Stahelski returns to direct the sure-to-be action-packed sequel, which will feature the Serbian basketball star as an assassin, according to sources.

Boban makes bottles of wine look like bottles of beer#BobanHoldingThings pic.twitter.com/ug1ZF1Ce56 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) March 1, 2016

Boban dancing to God's Plan is the only thing you need to see today. (via @Farbod_E) pic.twitter.com/JUQGpNTmv2 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 2, 2018

Boban about to hit them Cali beaches like… pic.twitter.com/5cJMAonSI4 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 29, 2018

RELATED:

Pistons Center Boban Marjanovic Has Really Big Hands