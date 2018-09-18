Clippers Hire NBA Writer Lee Jenkins to Front-Office Role

The L.A. Clippers are hiring Lee Jenkins, a longtime and prominent NBA writer, to a newly-created front office post of executive director of research and identity.

Jenkins spent the past 11 years at Sports Illustrated, and will now work alongside Clippers president of basketball of ops Lawrence Frank and GM Michael Winger.

ESPN story on SI's Lee Jenkins joining the Clippers front office. Jenkins tells ESPN: "This team is interested not just in what players do but who they are — how they're wired, how they're motivated — and that's an area I love to explore." https://t.co/RVawHbc0Yp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2018

Jenkins says the Clips “have a plan to create the ultimate environment for their players.”

