Clippers Re-Sign Avery Bradley to Two-Year, $25 Million Deal

The LA Clippers are reportedly bringing back free agent guard Avery Bradley on a two-year, $25 million contract.
Bradley, 27, was acquired in January as part of the Blake Griffin trade with Detroit.
Sources: Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a 2 year, $25M deal with the Clippers.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2018
Bradley averaged 9.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in six games for the Clips before abdominal surgery ended his season.
Per Yahoo Sports:
Free-agent guard Avery Bradley has agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal to return to the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
In eight NBA seasons, Bradley has established himself as a strong two-way player. He has made two NBA All-Defensive teams in his career, first team in 2016 and second team in 2013.