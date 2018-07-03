Clippers Re-Sign Avery Bradley to Two-Year, $25 Million Deal

by July 03, 2018
76

The LA Clippers are reportedly bringing back free agent guard Avery Bradley on a two-year, $25 million contract.

Bradley, 27, was acquired in January as part of the Blake Griffin trade with Detroit.

Bradley averaged 9.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in six games for the Clips before abdominal surgery ended his season.

Per Yahoo Sports:

Free-agent guard Avery Bradley has agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal to return to the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

In eight NBA seasons, Bradley has established himself as a strong two-way player. He has made two NBA All-Defensive teams in his career, first team in 2016 and second team in 2013.

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kobe Bryant: Laker Dreams ‘Substantially Bigger Now’ With LeBron James

12 mins ago
74
NBA

Julius Randle Inks Two-Year, $18 Million Deal With Pelicans

1 hour ago
423
NBA

LeBron James Says Goodbye to Northeast Ohio

22 hours ago
4,221
NBA

LeBron James Called Kobe Bryant Prior to Choosing the Lakers

23 hours ago
33,161
NBA

Paul George Conflicted Between L.A. and OKC in Free Agency

4 days ago
8,106
NBA

Report: Indiana Pacers Targeting Aaron Gordon

5 days ago
2,417
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kobe Bryant: Laker Dreams ‘Substantially Bigger Now’ With LeBron James

12 mins ago
74

Clippers Re-Sign Avery Bradley to Two-Year, $25 Million Deal

42 mins ago
76

Julius Randle Inks Two-Year, $18 Million Deal With Pelicans

1 hour ago
423
demarcus cousins warriors

Report: DeMarcus Cousins Agrees To One-Year Deal with Warriors

11 hours ago
659
julius randle renounced lakers

Report: Lakers Renounce Julius Randle, Add Rondo

15 hours ago
5,380