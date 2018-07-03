Clippers Re-Sign Avery Bradley to Two-Year, $25 Million Deal

The LA Clippers are reportedly bringing back free agent guard Avery Bradley on a two-year, $25 million contract.

Bradley, 27, was acquired in January as part of the Blake Griffin trade with Detroit.

Sources: Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a 2 year, $25M deal with the Clippers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2018

Bradley averaged 9.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in six games for the Clips before abdominal surgery ended his season.

