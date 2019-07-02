Clippers, Rodney McGruder Agree To Three-Year Deal

by July 02, 2019
30
Rodney McGruder of the Miami Heat

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. McGruder was claimed off of waivers by the Clips at the tail end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The addition of McGruder’s deal has no impact on the team’s ability to pay max money for Kawhi Leonard, it simply locks down a 27-year-old wing fresh off of his best year in the NBA.

McGruder averaged 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in contests where he saw at least 20 minutes of action last season and was only unloaded by Miami for financial reasons as they scrambled to avoid the luxury tax.

    
You Might Also Like
Wilson Chandler of the Los Angeles Clippers

Nets Agree To One-Year Deal With Wilson Chandler

2 hours ago
407
Emmanuel Mudiay of the New York Knicks

Emmanuel Mudiay Agrees To One-Year Deal With Jazz

3 hours ago
884
Jared Dudley of the Brooklyn Nets

Lakers Agree To Deal With Jared Dudley

3 hours ago
406
Luke Kornet of the New York Knicks

Bulls Agree To Two-Year Deal With Luke Kornet

3 hours ago
1,272
Ryan Arcidiacono of the Chicago Bulls

Bulls Re-Sign Point Guard Ryan Arcidiacono

4 hours ago
124
James Ennis of the Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers To Re-Sign James Ennis On Two-Year Deal

4 hours ago
217

TRENDING


Most Recent
Rodney McGruder of the Miami Heat

Clippers, Rodney McGruder Agree To Three-Year Deal

8 mins ago
30
Wilson Chandler of the Los Angeles Clippers

Nets Agree To One-Year Deal With Wilson Chandler

2 hours ago
407
Emmanuel Mudiay of the New York Knicks

Emmanuel Mudiay Agrees To One-Year Deal With Jazz

3 hours ago
884
rj hampton day in the life

RJ Hampton’s Dream Is To Go To The NBA 🏆 Ep. 2 | SLAM Day in the Life

3 hours ago
36
Jared Dudley of the Brooklyn Nets

Lakers Agree To Deal With Jared Dudley

3 hours ago
406