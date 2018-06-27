Clippers Trade Austin Rivers to Wizards for Marcin Gortat

Austin Rivers is Washington-bound, having been traded by the Clippers in exchange for Marcin Gortat.

Rivers expressed his appreciation for the fourt past seasons in L.A.

Gortat, 34, made no secret of his frustration with his diminished role on the Wizards, and his arrival in Hollywood could signal DeAndre Jordan‘s impending departure.

Per ESPN:

Rivers and Gortat are in the final years of their contracts and will become free agents next summer. “Acquiring Austin gives us another versatile, experienced player who provides scoring and playmaking,” Wizards general manager Ernie Grunfeld said in a statement. “He is coming off a career year and his ability to create offense for himself and others will help our second unit and allow us to play a variety of lineups throughout the season.” Gortat, who also took to Instagram to say goodbye to Washington, gives the Clippers a starting-level center should DeAndre Jordan opt out of his $24.1 million contract before Friday’s deadline. Even if Jordan opts in to the deal, the Clippers and Jordan would work together to find a trade out of Los Angeles, preferably well before the February trade deadline.

