The Clippers have reached an agreement to sign Kawhi Leonard, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. The team will also trade for Paul George in a stunning series of events.

Leonard has informed the Lakers and Raptors of his decision. He has been recruiting George and OKC’s former star approached the Thunder and requested a trade in order to join forces in Los Angeles.

The Thunder will receive a total of five future first-round picks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Danilo Gallinari as part of the haul for George. Oklahoma City will also net a pair of pick swaps. The team did not want to trade George but made the best of the situation once the star made his intentions known.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Thunder will receive the following draft picks:

Heat’s unprotected 2021

Clippers’ 2022

Heat’s protected (1-14) 2023

Clippers’ 2024

Clippers’ 2026

Pick swaps (with Clippers picks) in 2023 and 2025

The Clippers were thought to be behind the Lakers and the Raptors in the days leading up to Leonard’s decision. The team’s ability to obtain George played a role in the Finals MVP’s decision and the Clippers now have one of the best pairings in the league.