Clyde Frazier: Kevin Durant Winning in New York Would Put Him in G.O.A.T. Conversation

Kevin Durant would be considered arguably the greatest player of all time if he joined the Knicks as a free agent and won an NBA title, according to Hall of Famer Walt “Clyde” Frazier.

Durant winning in New York would “catapult him with [Michael] Jordan and LeBron [James],” says Frazier.

Clyde, who previously claimed that KD damaged his legacy by joining the Golden State Warriors, says he “meant no disrespect.”

Per the NY Daily News:

“I was flabbergasted,” Frazier told the Daily News. “I was like, what? So people were calling me. My friends were calling me. And I didn’t know the magnitude. All these different programs were talking about it. I was like, ‘Wow.’”

Now, Frazier wants Durant to understand “I meant no disrespect” by stating in the summer that the Warriors star hurt his legacy by joining a ready-made roster. The point was valid — that Durant’s titles would’ve meant more if won with the Thunder — but criticisms of current stars from former ones are often dismissed as bitter or out of touch.

So what would put Durant over the top? Frazier said winning a title with the Knicks — a feat not accomplished since he averaged 46 minutes per game in the 1973 Finals — would station Durant in the highest category.

“I think that’s what he needs. Especially if the Warriors win this year, I think he’d be looking for a different challenge,” Frazier told the News. “I don’t know a better place than New York where he can do it. Where else could he go to get what he’s looking for, to be the best in the game? If he could bring a title to New York, that’s going to catapult him with Jordan and LeBron, I would think.”