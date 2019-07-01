Cory Joseph Agrees To Three-Year Deal With Kings

July 01, 2019
478
Cory Joseph of the Indiana Pacers

The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a deal with point guard Cory Joseph, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. Joseph had spent the past two seasons with the Indiana Pacers and averaged 6.5 points and 3.9 assists per game off the bench in 2018-19.

Joseph will earn $37 million over the course of the three-year deal.

Joseph will arriving in Sacramento fresh off the team’s most successful season in a decade and will add depth to the lineup that will try to finish their 2018-19 mission and squeeze into the Western Conference playoff picture.

Joseph figures to be the primary backup to Sacramento’s breakout star De’Aaron Fox.

    
