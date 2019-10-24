Count ‘Em Up: 2019 NBA Rookie Debuts

by October 24, 2019
Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat

It isn’t easy getting burn in your first taste of NBA action but every year we see another crop of bright-eyed and bushy-tailed rooks asserting themselves as rotation-caliber players in Year 1.

While this year’s rookie class was rocked by the news that No. 1 pick Zion Williamson would miss the first few weeks of the regular season with a knee injury, the Pels’ bruiser isn’t the only first-year player worth flipping on League Pass for.

We’ve seen two days of NBA action thus far and the majority of teams have already tipped off for their first game of the season. Here’s a quick run down of the 2019 NBA Draft picks that logged minutes in their team’s opener.

Note: This post will be updated with any Game 1 stat lines from rookies who haven’t played yet. We’re looking at you specifically, De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish.

Ja Morant (MEM) • 2019.1.2

MINPTSREBASTBLKSTLTO+/-
251444116-29

R.J. Barrett (NYK) • 2019.1.3

MINPTSREBASTBLKSTLTO+/-
372152023-2

Darius Garland (CLE) • 2019.1.5

MINPTSREBASTBLKSTLTO+/-
32825013-7

Jarrett Culver (MIN) • 2019.1.6

MINPTSREBASTBLKSTLTO+/-
164200126

Coby White (CHI) • 2019.1.7

MINPTSREBASTBLKSTLTO+/-
2717370016

Rui Hachimura (WAS) • 2019.1.9

MINPTSREBASTBLKSTLTO+/-
25141000002

P.J. Washington (CHA) • 2019.1.12

MINPTSREBASTBLKSTLTO+/-
3827411148

Tyler Herro (MIA) • 2019.1.13

MINPTSREBASTBLKSTLTO+/-
34148102110

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (NOR) • 2019.1.17

MINPTSREBASTBLKSTLTO+/-
123420216

Matisse Thybulle (PHI) • 2019.1.20

MINPTSREBASTBLKSTLTO+/-
223112215

Brandon Clarke (MEM) • 2019.1.21

MINPTSREBASTBLKSTLTO+/-
238711006

Grant Williams (BOS) • 2019.1.22

MINPTSREBASTBLKSTLTO+/-
70100000

Darius Bazley (OKL) • 2019.1.23

MINPTSREBASTBLKSTLTO+/-
19030101-6

KZ Okpala (MIA) • 2019.2.32

MINPTSREBASTBLKSTLTO+/-
1010001-4

Carsen Edwards (BOS) • 2019.2.33

MINPTSREBASTBLKSTLTO+/-
11310000-1

Admiral Schofield (WAS) • 2019.2.42

MINPTSREBASTBLKSTLTO+/-
16001000-7
   
