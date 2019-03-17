Post Up: Curry, Thompson Lead Warriors To Blowout Win in OKC 💦

Hawks 120 (24-46), Celtics 129 (43-27)

Boston took a 12-point lead into halftime, grew it to 25 in the third quarter, and… the game was tied with 5:53 left in the fourth.

But the Celtics were able to hold on, thanks to some stifling defense in the final minutes.

Kyrie Irving narrowly missed a triple-double, scoring a game-high 30 points with 11 boards and 9 assists.

Grizzlies 128 (28-42), Wizards 135 (30-40)

There were 20 ties and 20 lead changes in this game, but the Wizards were able to outscore Memphis by 9 in the second half to get the win.

Bradley Beal dropped a game-high 40 points (on 12-17 FG) with 7 assists and 5 boards. What’s even crazier: Beal also scored 40 points the night before.

Bradley Beal dropped his second 40-PIECE in two nights



(via @NBATV)

Suns 138 (17-54), Pelicans 136 (30-42) (OT)

New Orleans had a 3-point lead and was inbounding the ball with 7 seconds left in OT. The Pelicans tried to call a timeout, but they didn’t have any left and were whistled for a 5-second violation.

The Suns ended up draining a three to tie the game on the next possession, and would go on to win the game.

Whew.

Devin Booker dropped a game-high 40 points with 13 dimes and 5 boards.

New Orleans has now lost 6 straight.

Cavs 116 (17-53), Mavs 121 (28-41)

Dallas led by double-digits for most of the game en route to snapping a 7-game losing streak.

Tim Hardaway Jr had a team-high 22 points. Maxi Kleber dropped 18 points with 12 boards.

Warriors 110 (47-21), Thunder 88 (42-28)

The Warriors went in to Oklahoma City and delivered a dominant performance, leading for the entire game and by as much as 22 points.

Stephen Curry dropped a game-high 33 points with 7 boards and a +19 plus/minus. Klay Thompson had 23 points, 8 boards, 4 dimes, 3 steals and a game-high +22 plus/minus.

Steph taking FULL advantage of the switch (via @NBA)

Blazers 103 (42-27), Spurs 108 (41-29)

San Antonio outscored the Blazers by 9 in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

Portland did not look the same after losing CJ McCollum to a scary knee injury with 7:03 left in the third quarter.

DeMar DeRozan dropped a team-high 21 points with 8 boards. San Antonio has now won 8 straight.

Pacers 100 (44-26), Nuggets 102 (46-22)

Despite Nikola Jokic’s very questionable ejection by referee Tony Brothers with 2:56 left in the game, Denver was able to hold on for the win.

Jokic scored a game-high 26 points with 7 boards and 5 dimes. Paul Millsap (15 points, 13 boards) scored the go-ahead bucket with 7 seconds remaining.

Nets 98 (36-35), Jazz 114 (40-29)

Utah took a 17-point lead into halftime and led by a large margin for the rest of the game.

Rudy Gobert finished with 23 points (on 9-12 FG) with 17 boards and 3 blocks. Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 24 points with 6 boards and 4 dimes.