Damian Lillard Before Game 5: ‘I’m Getting Rid of These Mother—— Tomorrow’

By now, you’ve probably seen the ending of Damian Lillard’s deep, game-winning 3-pointer that eliminated the Thunder over 100 times.

The night before Lillard scored 50 points in the victory on Tuesday, he invited a group of friends to his house, and stated he was “getting rid of these mother——- tomorrow,” in reference to the Thunder, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Via Yahoo Sports:

For several minutes, the Portland Trail Blazers’ star guard sat quietly on his sofa, chowing down on fried catfish, red beans and rice, and broccoli. And then suddenly, he spoke: “I’m getting rid of these mother——- tomorrow.” And Lillard did just that Tuesday night, scoring 50 points on 17-of-33 shooting (10-of-18 on threes) and hitting a series-clinching, 37-foot 3-pointer with no time remaining to beat the Thunder 118-115 and eliminate them in five games. Lillard had enjoyed competing on the big stage against the Oklahoma City Thunder — especially fellow stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George. But along the way, he grew tired of the self-absorbed antics of Westbrook and the Thunder.

Lillard also spoke about his matchup with Westbrook during Monday night’s Jazz and Rockets game.

Lillard showed a social-media clip of him telling Westbrook, “Stop running from this ass whoopin’,” as Lillard grew weary of Westbrook switching off him, while Lillard continued to be Westbrook’s primary defender. And what came out of Westbrook’s mouth during a few of his post-basket outbursts was the B-word, something most players wouldn’t dismiss without an altercation. “The way I see it, it’s basketball,” Lillard told Yahoo Sports. “I know I ain’t no b—–ass mother——; so it doesn’t bother me. “I’m not out here to prove to these dudes that I’m the hardest mother—— in the league because they cussed at me on the court. But they know where I’m from and what I’m about. This Oakland. But I don’t take s— personal. My goal is to get the win.”

