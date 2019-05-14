Damian Lillard: Blazers ‘Really Confident’ vs Golden State

Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers are “really confident” about facing the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

Lillard says the Warriors are “much better matchup for us” compared to the more physically-bruising Denver Nuggets, which Portland eliminated in seven games in the previous round.

Oakland's Damian Lillard eyes final act for pro hoops in his hometown – Warriors vs. Blazers https://t.co/lcxStAFnOF — Al Saracevic (@AlSaracevic) May 13, 2019

Dame, an Oakland native, adds that facing the Dubs in their final season at Oracle Arena is “a storybook moment.”

Per NBC Sports Bay Area: