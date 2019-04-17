Post Up: Dame, CJ Lead Blazers To 2-0 Lead Against OKC 🔥

Magic 82, Raptors 111 (Series tied 1-1)

After suffering an embarrassing loss in Game 1, Toronto dominated from start to finish in Game 2.

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 37 points (15-22 FG) with 4 dimes and a +37 plus/minus.

After failing to score in Game 1, Kyle Lowry bounced back with 22 points (8-13 FG), 7 dimes and a +30 plus/minus.

Kawhi just wants it MORE 😤 He has 34 POINTS after three quarters (via @Raptors) pic.twitter.com/UlPnSV5KY7 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 17, 2019

Spurs 105, Nuggets 114 (Series tied 1-1)

Down by 19 points in the third quarter, Denver’s playoff hopes were quickly dwindling.

But come the fourth quarter, Jamal Murray went off for 21 of his team-high 24 points. Murray was ice-cold (0-8 FG) during the first three quarters but got red-hot in the fourth (8-9 FG).

Nikola Jokic added 21 points with 13 boards, 8 dimes and a +17 plus/minus.

Thunder 94, Blazers 114 (Portland leads 2-0)

With the score tied at halftime, Portland came out firing in the third quarter, outscoring OKC by 16 points in the period. The Blazers would grow the lead to 22 points before it was all said and done.

Hitting big bucket after big bucket, Damian Lillard scored 29 points with 6 dimes, 4 treys, 3 steals and a +27 plus/minus. CJ McCollum dropped a game-high 33 points with 8 boards, 5 assists and a +23 plus/minus.