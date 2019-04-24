Post Up: Damian Lillard’s Clutch 50-PIECE Gives Blazers Series Victory vs OKC

Magic 96, Raptors 115 (Toronto wins 4-1)

Toronto led the entire game and by as much as 37 points during the fourth quarter.

Kawhi Leonard dropped a game-high 27 points (8-11 FG) with 7 boards and a +38 plus/minus.

Nets 100, Sixers 122 (Philly wins 4-1)

Philly led the entire game and by as much as 39 points during the third quarter.

Joel Embiid scored a game-high 23 points with 13 boards and a +26 plus/minus.

Sixers lead 41-17 and Joel Embiid is draining DEEP threes. Look out. (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/9WQqzKr9qS — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 24, 2019

Spurs 90, Nuggets 108 (Denver leads 3-2)

Denver took an 11-point lead into halftime and grew it to 30 points during the fourth quarter.

Jamal Murray dropped a game-high 23 points with 7 dimes, 4 treys and a +33 plus/minus. Nikola Jokic scored 16 points with 11 boards, 8 dimes and a +27 plus/minus.

Thunder 115, Blazers 118 (Portland wins 4-1)

Wow. Damian Lillard scored a playoff career-high 50 points—including a buzzer-beating game-winner from about 40 feet to close out the series.

Portland trailed by 15 points with 7 minutes left in the game when Dame took his game to the next level. After sinking the series-clinching shot, Dame waved goodbye to the Thunder, who were talking trash following their Game 3 victory.

In addition to his 50 points, Lillard finished with 10 threes, 7 boards, 6 dimes and 3 steals.

Lillard’s performance was truly one for the ages. NBA and WNBA players took to social media to sound off on Dame’s epic performance, with some players calling it the coldest game-winner they’ve ever seen.

They weren’t exaggerating.