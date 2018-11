Damian Lillard went to work Sunday night in Washington D.C., finishing with 40 points as the Blazers defeated the Wizards, 119-109, to snap a two-game losing streak. Peep the highlights.

Lillard is averaging 25.3 points and shooting 44.3 percent from the field this season as the Blazers are currently 11-5.

