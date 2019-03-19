Damian Lillard: ‘People Are Sleeping on Us’

by March 19, 2019
519

Damian Lillard says “people are sleeping” on the Portland Trail Blazers heading into the postseason.

“Let them,” Lillard adds.

The four-time NBA All-Star vows to “bounce back” from a humiliating first round playoff sweep last summer at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Per NBA.com:

Lillard beat himself up over the exit, saying it took “a few months” before his head stopped spinning. “I’m not going to lie, I pouted for a while,” Lillard said. “Watched TV and they were talking crap about me left and right.”

With Portland again poised to finish in the top four in the West — helped by a successful recent Eastern Conference road trip — Lillard and the Blazers field virtually the same team … but with a different swagger and mindset.

“People are sleeping on us,” he said, then paused and added softly, “let them.”

For Lillard, the burn from last season’s playoff exit won’t truly be erased until the Blazers take the next step this spring.

“I had a lot of people I could lean on in situations like that,” he said. “I’m tight with my mom, my dad, my brother, grandmother. They were all like, ‘Hey, a lot of people saying that about you can never be in your shoes.’ A lot of people who have something to say all the time, they’re the same ones who can never be in my position. They can never know what it’s like to have all these people coming down on you in a big moment and come up short.

“Not only can I deal with doing that, I know that I’m going to bounce back. I’m going to answer the call. It was just my turn and our turn as a group to go through it, our turn to go through that devastating time and it’s about how you respond to it. We just want to get back to the playoffs and give ourselves a chance.”

Related Damian Lillard: ‘I’m Not Willing to Sell Myself Out’ for NBA Title

  
You Might Also Like

Post Up: Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden Go OFF in Wins 🔥

3 days ago
3,450

NBA Kicks of the Night

6 days ago
3,123
cj mccollum 35 points fourth quarter

Post Up: CJ McCollum Catches 🔥 in Fourth Quarter vs Clippers

6 days ago
1,223

Russell Westbrook: ‘I Would Boo Me Too if I Was the Other Team’

2 weeks ago
7,771

Kyrie Irving Waiting for ‘BS About the Regular Season’ to End

3 weeks ago
2,916

Post Up: Dwyane Wade Hits Ridiculous Buzzer-Beater Against Warriors ⚡️

3 weeks ago
3,193

TRENDING


Most Recent

NBA Kicks of the Night

12 mins ago
29

Damian Lillard: ‘People Are Sleeping on Us’

4 hours ago
519

Dirk Nowitzki Moves Past Wilt Chamberlain on NBA’s All-Time Scoring List

4 hours ago
522

‘I Need That Love’: Isaiah Thomas Celebrated in Return to Boston

5 hours ago
848

Post Up: Gregg Popovich Clinches 22nd Straight Winning Season, Spurs Down Warriors

10 hours ago
1,112