Damion Lee, Warriors Agree To Two-Way Deal

by July 28, 2019
2,085

MOST RECENT

Damion Lee will return to the Warriors on a two-way deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The wing played for the team under a two-way deal last season.

Lee, who will turn 27 at the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign, appeared in 32 contests for Golden State last season. With Kevin Durant departing and Klay Thompson on the sidelines, the wing spot is the team’s thinnest position. Lee should get a chance to see some run for the Warriors early on.

As a player on a two-way contract, Lee will be limited to 45 days at the NBA level. He’ll spend the rest of his time in the G League, playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors. Ky Bowman occupies the team’s other two-way slot.

  
You Might Also Like

Josh Christopher & Jalen Green Are UNSTOPPABLE! 💪🏽 Vegas Elite Beats Breakdown in EPIC Battle!

5 hours ago
115

Jalen Green & Josh Christopher GO CRAZY at Las Vegas Classic! 🤯

6 hours ago
56

Dior Johnson & Strive for Greatness Hit ‘Em with a 30 PIECE? 🚀

7 hours ago
55

Bronny James & Dior Johnson TURNED UP in front of Sold-Out Crowd 🔥

7 hours ago
176

Mikey Williams Doing Video Game Dunks In-Game? 😱

7 hours ago
240

Jalen Green & Josh Christopher are INSANE Together! 😱

8 hours ago
78

TRENDING


Most Recent

Josh Christopher & Jalen Green Are UNSTOPPABLE! 💪🏽 Vegas Elite Beats Breakdown in EPIC Ba...

5 hours ago
115

Jalen Green & Josh Christopher GO CRAZY at Las Vegas Classic! 🤯

6 hours ago
56

Dior Johnson & Strive for Greatness Hit ‘Em with a 30 PIECE? 🚀

7 hours ago
55

Bronny James & Dior Johnson TURNED UP in front of Sold-Out Crowd 🔥

7 hours ago
176

Mikey Williams Doing Video Game Dunks In-Game? 😱

7 hours ago
240

Jalen Green & Josh Christopher are INSANE Together! 😱

8 hours ago
78