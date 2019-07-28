Damion Lee, Warriors Agree To Two-Way Deal

Damion Lee will return to the Warriors on a two-way deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The wing played for the team under a two-way deal last season.

Lee, who will turn 27 at the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign, appeared in 32 contests for Golden State last season. With Kevin Durant departing and Klay Thompson on the sidelines, the wing spot is the team’s thinnest position. Lee should get a chance to see some run for the Warriors early on.

As a player on a two-way contract, Lee will be limited to 45 days at the NBA level. He’ll spend the rest of his time in the G League, playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors. Ky Bowman occupies the team’s other two-way slot.