Report: Dan Gilbert Believes He Can Build Championship Team Without LeBron

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert believes he could eventually assemble a championship team in Cleveland without LeBron James, reports ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

While guesting on the “Hoop Collective” podcast, Windhorst added that Gilbert doesn’t necessarily want to start the rebuilding process next season (starting at 23:56):

“Dan Gilbert believes that he can build a championship team without LeBron, and I think he is looking forward to trying.

“I don’t think he necessarily wants it to be next year, but I think Dan Gilbert would like to make a run of it.”