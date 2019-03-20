Post Up: D’Angelo Russell Drops Career-High 44 POINTS in Comeback Win Over Kings ❄️

by March 20, 2019
269
d'angelo russell career high 44 points post up

Sixers 118 (46-25), Hornets 114 (31-39)

In a game with 15 ties and 22 lead changes, the Sixers were able to prevail when it mattered most—outscoring the Hornets by 8 points in the fourth.

Ben Simmons dropped a game-high 28 points (11-12 FG) with 8 boards and 5 dimes.

Philly has now won five straight.

Rockets 121 (45-26), Hawks 105 (24-48)

The game was tied after the first quarter, but Houston gradually built a 20-point lead by the fourth.

James Harden scored a game-high 31 points with 10 assists and 8 boards. The performance made him the first player to score 30+ points against all 29 opponents in the same season. Salute.

Clint Capela added 26 points (11-13 FG) with 11 boards and a +21 plus/minus.

Lakers 101 (31-40), Bucks 115 (53-18)

Both Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) and LeBron James (groin) sat out the game as their supporting casts duked it out. Milwaukee just had more firepower.

Brook Lopez scored 28 points (8-14 FG) with 9 boards, 4 blocks and 3 steals. Khris Middleton dropped a team-high 30 points with 10 boards, 5 dimes and a +24 plus/minus.

Warriors 117 (48-22), Wolves 107 (32-39)

After falling down by 13 points in the first quarter, Golden State recovered to take a 12-point lead into halftime. The lead grew to 20 points by the fourth quarter.

Stephen Curry dropped a game-high 36 points with 5 dimes and a +15 plus/minus.

Nets 123 (37-36), Kings 121 (34-36)

Brooklyn couldn’t buy a bucket in the third quarter, falling behind by 28 points.

But then D’Angelo Russell caught fire in the fourth quarter, scoring 27 of his career-high 44 points in the final frame.

The Nets would score 45 points in the quarter to secure the biggest comeback in franchise history.

Pacers 109 (44-28), Clippers 115 (42-30)

L.A. built a 17-point lead in the beginning of the fourth and the Pacers weren’t able to battle back.

Danilo Gallinari scored a game-high 24 points—his seventh straight 20-point performance. Montrezl Harrell dropped 20 points (8-12 FG) with 12 boards.

 






