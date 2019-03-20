Post Up: D’Angelo Russell Drops Career-High 44 POINTS in Comeback Win Over Kings ❄️

Sixers 118 (46-25), Hornets 114 (31-39)

In a game with 15 ties and 22 lead changes, the Sixers were able to prevail when it mattered most—outscoring the Hornets by 8 points in the fourth.

Ben Simmons dropped a game-high 28 points (11-12 FG) with 8 boards and 5 dimes.

Philly has now won five straight.

Rockets 121 (45-26), Hawks 105 (24-48)

The game was tied after the first quarter, but Houston gradually built a 20-point lead by the fourth.

James Harden scored a game-high 31 points with 10 assists and 8 boards. The performance made him the first player to score 30+ points against all 29 opponents in the same season. Salute.

Clint Capela added 26 points (11-13 FG) with 11 boards and a +21 plus/minus.

Lakers 101 (31-40), Bucks 115 (53-18)

Both Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) and LeBron James (groin) sat out the game as their supporting casts duked it out. Milwaukee just had more firepower.

Brook Lopez scored 28 points (8-14 FG) with 9 boards, 4 blocks and 3 steals. Khris Middleton dropped a team-high 30 points with 10 boards, 5 dimes and a +24 plus/minus.

Warriors 117 (48-22), Wolves 107 (32-39)

After falling down by 13 points in the first quarter, Golden State recovered to take a 12-point lead into halftime. The lead grew to 20 points by the fourth quarter.

Stephen Curry dropped a game-high 36 points with 5 dimes and a +15 plus/minus.

Nets 123 (37-36), Kings 121 (34-36)

Brooklyn couldn’t buy a bucket in the third quarter, falling behind by 28 points.

But then D’Angelo Russell caught fire in the fourth quarter, scoring 27 of his career-high 44 points in the final frame.

The Nets would score 45 points in the quarter to secure the biggest comeback in franchise history.

NEVER QUIT. The Nets rallied back from a 28-point deficit 🔥 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/ed6sha3Mi5 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 20, 2019

Pacers 109 (44-28), Clippers 115 (42-30)

L.A. built a 17-point lead in the beginning of the fourth and the Pacers weren’t able to battle back.

Danilo Gallinari scored a game-high 24 points—his seventh straight 20-point performance. Montrezl Harrell dropped 20 points (8-12 FG) with 12 boards.