D’Angelo Russell: Lakers Trade ‘Best Thing That Happened in My Career’

by February 14, 2019
1,554

D’Angelo Russell says the “best thing” that has so far happened in his NBA career, is being traded away from Los Angeles to Brooklyn.

The Lakers parted ways with their then-21-year-old point guard—president of basketball ops Magic Johnson said Russell was not “a leader”—only to watch him blossom into an All-Star for the Nets this season.

Russell, 22,

Per Bleacher Report:

Russell was once part of the Lakers’ young core; today, he seems fortunate not to be.

“I can’t imagine what they’re trying to block out,” Russell says. Later, he adds: “If [the Lakers] didn’t let me go then, they were gonna let me go now, and I’d be going through what they’re going through. Best thing that happened in my career.”

Russell strives for the admiration of his peers. Back when he was traded by Los Angeles—and “kicked on the way out,” in his words—he took solace in the feeling that players around the league appreciated him, even if Lakers management did not.

“When the league respects you and then you have a guy like Magic coming out to say something like that, it’s like, I don’t care, I’m not playing against him,” he says. “I’m playing against my peers, and if my peers respect me, that’s all I can ask for.”

Yes, Russell has arrived. He’s an All-Star now, the leader of a playoff team. His winding past is an afterthought, irrelevant. “I am where my feet are,” he says. “There’s a reason I’m here, a reason I’m waking up, and this is what I see.”

Related
D’Angelo Russell Blindsided By Magic Johnson’s Criticism

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘I’m Going to Do That Sh*t’: LeBron James Plans to Own an NBA Team

53 mins ago
515
NBA

Dwyane Wade: Luka Doncic Has ‘LeBron James-Like’ Passing Ability

6 hours ago
1,605
Archives

Post Up: D’Angelo Russell Goes OFF in 3OT, Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade Meet for Final Time

14 hours ago
1,464
NBA

‘You Either Make it or Don’t’: LeBron James Not Worried About the Playoffs

22 hours ago
4,149
NBA

Report: Elton Brand Apologized to Magic Johnson for Ben Simmons Comments

2 days ago
4,788
NBA

Elton Brand ‘Said No’ to Magic Johnson Tutoring Ben Simmons

2 days ago
3,058

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘I’m Going to Do That Sh*t’: LeBron James Plans to Own an NBA Team

53 mins ago
515

Vince Carter: ‘Gimmicky’ Dunk Contests ‘Kind of Overrated’

1 hour ago
583

D’Angelo Russell: Lakers Trade ‘Best Thing That Happened in My Career’

2 hours ago
1,554
justin leonard enshrined all-star

‘Enshrined’ Art Installation Opens at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte

2 hours ago
77

Damian Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge ‘Fixed’ Their Relationship

3 hours ago
2,608