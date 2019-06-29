D’Angelo Russell To Meet With Wolves At Start Of Free Agency

Restricted free agent D’Angelo Russell will meet with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the start of free agency, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. The 24-year-old is fresh off of a breakthrough season in which he averaged 21.1 points and 7.0 assists per game.

The Brooklyn Nets will be able to match any offer sheet that Russell can land from interested third party teams but not if they need to withdraw the offer in order to sign two max free agents.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic adds that Russell is the primary target of the Wolves but that a lot of dominoes would have to fall into place before a Minnesota landing spot is a reality.

The Wolves don’t have anywhere near the cap space to sign Russell so a corresponding move would be necessary before the two parties can make anything official. To that effect, Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith reports that the Wolves are confident they could find a trade partner for Wiggins’ and his $27.5 million contract.