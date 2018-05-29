Danny Ainge: Celtics Need Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward

Celtics president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge heard the ridiculous speculation that Boston may be better off without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward during the team’s improbable postseason run, but Ainge knew better.

The C’s are “much much better” with both injured stars in uniform.

Danny Ainge: "I get a kick out of the fact that, everywhere I go, people don’t think we need Kyrie or need Gordon Hayward. I have a much longer memory and remember how great those guys were. … So we need Gordon and Kyrie … we’re much, much better with Kyrie and Gordon. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) May 28, 2018

Unlike last summer, which saw a flurry of moves that suddenly turned them into an unexpected title contender, Boston should have a relatively quiet offseason.

Per the AP: