Danny Ainge: ‘I Have No Issues at All With Kyrie’

The prevailing belief around the NBA is that Kyrie Irving no longer wants anything to do with the Celtics, but president of basketball operations Danny Ainge insists the All-Star point guard has not “ghosted” them prior to free agency.

Ainge says Irving has been in communication with the front-office throughout the offseason.

Danny Ainge discusses the team's communication with Kyrie Irving and their 1-on-1 relationship pic.twitter.com/Sj0SC3AC1B — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2019

Co-owner Wyc Grousbeck, perhaps inadvertently, revealed that Boston is now “building or re-tooling” around a core that doesn’t include Kyrie or fellow free agent Al Horford.

Wyc asked on @NBCSBoston to characterize state of team: “Building or re-tooling, we’re starting with a core of Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum. Start with that and add in the rest of the roster, not to slight anybody, and then restricted rights on Terry." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) June 21, 2019

Per WEEI:

Speaking on NBC Sports Boston Thursday night following the NBA draft, Danny Ainge said he has no issues at all with Irving, and he and the organization have remained in contact. “Kyrie’s been good. He’s returned calls. He’s returned messages. He’s been excellent,” Ainge said. “… Kyrie has always been respectful with me. Our 1-on-1 relationship has been good. He’s been open and honest with me from Day 1. I have no issues at all with Kyrie.”

